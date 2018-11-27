CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The speed limit in Angie's neighborhood is 25 miles an hour. She says that's fast enough.

"The majority are listening but then you have the 20 percent that just ignore it and fly through," Angie said.

She and her neighbors would like to have speed bumps in their neighborhood.

"We've tried to get them in my neighborhood and there's just a lot of red tape," she said.

Currently, 60 percent of the neighborhood has to be on board to petition for a speed bump. Soon, that could be changing.

The City of Charlotte is set to vote on a proposal on Monday, November 26. The proposal would only require one property owner per neighborhood to petition.

The city is also considering dropping speed limits to 25 miles per hour on all local, residential streets.

If the policy passes, Angie plans to petition for speed bumps again, for her daughters sake.

"I think it's important, it's an important move for the kids," she said.

