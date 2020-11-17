Charlotte council votes 7-4 to approve industrial development to residents' dismay

More than a thousand residents didn't want a new industrial neighbor. Charlotte City Council said it was the best location as industrial space dwindles.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's no secret: Charlotte is still booming and growing. The rapid new development is pushing people out, as well as industrial companies.

On Monday, Charlotte City Council voted to allow a large, 156 acre, 1.5 million square foot, industrial development in west Mecklenburg County.

The 7-4 decision did not come lightly nor without discussion at council's zoning meeting Monday night.

"We're putting the cart before the horse," said Councilwoman Victoria Watlington, who voted against the new development.

She believed building the new industrial site was not the best use of the land, that has been zoned for residential-type projects for years.

"People have been buying homes knowing the plan was one thing but now it's changing," she said.

The lot where the new development will go sits just off I-85 and Moores Chapel Road.

An online petition, signed by over 1,130 people as of Monday evening, called for constituents to contact council members and urge them not to approve the development plans.

In the petition, residents are concerned about the increase in traffic, large trucks driving down their streets, the impact on property values, and environmental impacts since the land is technically protected.

Those who oppose the development believe it will be a turning point for those who live there, pushing the residential space into an "industrial wasteland."

"Ultimately we are sealing the fate of the residents here," Watlington said.

"We have to listen to the residents," Councilwoman Reneé Johnson added.

But other city council members chose to strike a balance and noted spaces for industrial companies are dwindling.

"We've been pushing light industrial out of the South End," said Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt. "We have to identify where that light industrial is going to go."

To some, the project also made sense, being next to the airport and other industrial sites.

"The intermodal facility, I-85, I-485," said Councilman Tariq Bokhari. "Are these kinds of jobs, or densities, or the topic here that is controversial with everyone's backyards today -- is that something we are willing to do? Or is it something we're willing to say, you know, this growing city that's going to be x number of million people by this date, that isn't something we're willing to do?"

Council members applauded the developer for working with residents and the city and making numerous changes to their plans.

Those changes include a greenway, multi-use paths, added trees, and a park.