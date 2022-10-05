Charlotte City Council agrees to buy West Boulevard property to reduce crime

Charlotte City Council approved spending $1.2 million to purchase a crime-riddled property on West Boulevard as leaders seek solutions to violent crime.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte city leaders are hoping to redevelop an area that's experienced a high volume of crime recently.

Charlotte City Council approved a plan Monday night to buy two pieces of property on West Boulevard at the intersection with Remound Road. Crimes reported this year range from assault to vandalism, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police data.

CMPD has investigated multiple homicides at or near the shopping center since 2019.

Officials said they hope to revitalize the area to make it a safer place. City Council approved spending $1.2 million on the property. It's now up to City Manager Marcus Jones to finalize the purchase.

