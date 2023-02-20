x
Residents attending Charlotte City Council meeting in support of plan to makeover condominiums in South Park

The plan, which would be just over nine acres, includes space for apartments, townhomes, retail and restaurants near SouthPark Mall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday night, dozens of Charlotte residents are attending Charlotte City Council's zoning meeting to rally in support of a plan to makeover the Trianon condominiums in SouthPark into a modern commercial, retail, and residential community.

Several residents in attendance at the meeting wore "Yes to Trianon!" T-shirts to show their support.

There were two people signed up to speak at the meeting that are against the plan. 

There would not be any office space in this proposed community. Developers said they're working to address some concerns neighbors have about building heights.

