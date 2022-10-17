Charlotte City Council zoning meeting held Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday night, Charlotte City Council took up a slew of zoning petitions, requesting to develop areas across the Queen City.
Ten people signed up ahead of the meeting to speak both for and against one petition that looks to develop about 147 acres on Lake Wylie. The plans say the petitioners would like to build a warehouse and office space for industrial uses.
At the meeting, multiple petitions were approved, including:
- Expanding the YMCA on West Boulevard
- Building an apartment complex in the North Lake area
- Building a Porsche and Maserati dealership off Interstate 485
