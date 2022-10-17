Charlotte City Council zoning meeting held Monday

Ten people signed up ahead of the meeting to speak both for and against one petition that looks to develop about 147 acres on Lake Wylie.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday night, Charlotte City Council took up a slew of zoning petitions, requesting to develop areas across the Queen City.

Ten people signed up ahead of the meeting to speak both for and against one petition that looks to develop about 147 acres on Lake Wylie. The plans say the petitioners would like to build a warehouse and office space for industrial uses.

At the meeting, multiple petitions were approved, including:

Expanding the YMCA on West Boulevard

Building an apartment complex in the North Lake area

Building a Porsche and Maserati dealership off Interstate 485

A public hearing was held for a petition to turn 146 acres by the @usnwc into an industrial warehouse site. Nearby residents are opposed- worrying it will bring pollution, noise, and traffic.

The developers say they’ll make nearby road improvements and create a 3 acre park. — Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) October 17, 2022

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: 2022 midterm election voter guide

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts