Charlotte and Cincinnati leaders fighting to host international tennis tournament

City and county leaders are hoping to win over the Western & Southern Open with nearly $100 million and development help while Ohio leaders fight to keep it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Western & Southern Open, an international tennis tournament, may relocate to Charlotte but its current host city isn’t backing down from the competition.

The Cincinnati and Charlotte areas are putting up millions to win over the tournament’s owner, Beemok Capital. The tournament will generate an estimated $300 million for the host city's local economy each year once it expands to a two-week-long event.

The Western and Southern Open has been right outside of Cincinnati in Mason, Ohio for more than 100 years.

"It is part of our fabric, it’s part of our community," Warren County, Ohio commissioner Dave Young told WCNC Charlotte.

However, Beemok Capital is eyeing the future River District in west Charlotte to possibly build a brand-new tennis complex. If the company moves forward with the facility, the tournament will relocate there.

“We want to put our best foot forward in terms of public investments," Charlotte city councilman Malcolm Graham said to WCNC Charlotte. "We also want to help with any infrastructure in the River District area.”

Graham said he is cautiously optimistic his city will win the tournament. The ball is in Beemok Capital’s court; it must decide between renovating its existing facility in Mason, Ohio, or creating a new one in Charlotte.

"We’ve competed in the past on pretty big stages and we’ve done really well so we’re not afraid of any competition," Young said. Ohio lawmakers are offering $25 million and the city of Mason and Warren County are offering $25.5 million to Beemok for the facility upgrades.

To convince Beemok to move to the Queen City, Charlotte and Mecklenburg County leaders are offering $95 million to help build its new facility. Graham said North Carolina lawmakers may give an additional $25 million in the upcoming state budget.

"Cities compete against one another all the time and we only can control what we can control here in Charlotte-Mecklenburg," said Graham. Young said he likes Charlotte but, "Warren County and the city of Mason should not be taken lightly."