Beep beep! Charlotte dealerships say moped sales are way up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dealerships in the Queen City are reporting a huge drop in car sales, and told WCNC Charlotte it's due to inflation and people not wanting to buy big-ticket items. But they added many people are turning towards a different item.

If you ask Mike Hutchens, owner of Mike's Auto Sales, he'll tell you cars are being left in the rearview mirror. It's full speed ahead for scooters and mopeds.

Hutchens said his scooter sales are up 400% from last year and they are selling fast. In the month of July, Hutchens said he sold 12 scooters and is having to search for more pre-owned ones to keep up with the demand.

“This is the second order out of Texas, I get them out of Shelby," Hutchens said.

He said people are eager to buy because it's better on their wallet. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average price of a used sedan is $28,000. A used moped is selling for about $4,000.



National inflation is continuing to drive prices up and people are being more conservative with their spending. This is coupled with gas prices.

Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy said while prices are slowly dropping, it's still higher than normal.

“Compared to last year we are still higher a dollar a gallon from last year," De Haan said.

That's one reason why Hutchens said people might be steering towards mopeds.

“A 95 miles for a gallon of gas that’s a smart way to save money," Hutchens said.

Hutchens said he will continue to supply while the demand is there.