CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a creek bed, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened in the 8700 block of Monroe Road in south Charlotte, which is near McAlpine Creek Park.

CMPD said they responded to the area around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a body found in the creek bed. Police found "the body of a female lying in the creek bed." She was pronounced deceased by officers. Her name will be released once her family is notified.

While officers were canvassing the area, they found a second body around 200 yards upstream. That victim was also pronounced deceased. Their name will be released once family is notified.

Crime Scene Search responded to the scene to collect evidence, but at this time the case is being investigated as a death investigation -- not a homicide investigation.

Homicide detectives are working with the Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of death for the two individuals.

At this time, no further information has been released.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

