Local News

Charlotte DOT employee placed on leave after crash leaves 1 man dead

The crash happened on Freedom Drive and left the driver of a motorcycle dead.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal crash where a motorcycle collided with a Charlotte Department of Transportation vehicle.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened on Tuesday around 11:11 a.m. on Freedom Drive near the intersection of Camp Greene Street.

Preliminary reports state that a 2020 Honda Monkey motorcycle merged into the lane of a 2011 Ford Super Duty pickup truck operated by a CDOT employee causing the vehicles to collide. The driver of the motorcycle, Patrick Ramia, 81, then fell off of his vehicle and was hit by the truck.

Medic arrived on the scene and pronounced Ramia dead.

The driver of the truck, Morris Massalay, 68, was placed on administrative leave as CMPD continues to investigate this crash.

No charges were filed against Massalay. Police say speed and impairment are not suspected factors in the crash by either driver.

