Sweepy McSweepface? CDOT wants your help naming its new bike lane sweeper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Department of Transportation is asking for the public's help naming its new bike lane sweeper machine.

The "Name the Bike Lane Sweeper" campaign resulted in a huge response. Charlotteans submitted over 450 names to CDOT for consideration. After painstaking deliberation, CDOT officials have landed on the top three names.

Voting runs through Thursday, May 25. The winning name will be revealed at the After Work Social that evening.

The finalists are Sweep Caroline, Clearopathra and Sweepy McSweepface. Click here to submit your vote.

Why Charlotte has a bike lane sweeper

Many bike lanes can be cleared with a standard street sweeper. However, bike lanes that are separated from the road by barriers are too narrow for the regular sweeper to fit. So the city purchased a compact bike lane sweeper to handle all 4 miles of separated bike lanes across Charlotte.

Bike lanes that need to be cleared of debris can be reported by calling 311 or (704)-336-7600.

