Community donations got a Charlotte double Dutch team to the 2021 AAU Junior Olympics. They hauled home gold medals

Charlotte's Jumping Dreams Double Dutch teams went for gold in Houston!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's Jumping Dreams Double Dutch team is bringing home the gold!

The team represented Charlotte in Houston, Texas this past month for the 2021 Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics. Thanks to donations from the community all jumpers within the non-profit were able to attend.

The team secured the remaining $3,000 it needed ahead of the games, making the competition much more special as all jumpers got to compete together.

Jumping Dreams Double Dutch was founded in 2017 to help create a space for Charlotte's youth to train to jump rope competitively to and provide healthy meals to the youth in the community.

Next, the team is looking forward to its fifth season.

The non-profit's founder Angelicka Crawford is opening registration for boys and girls ages 5 to 17, with no experience needed.

She is also looking for volunteers.

“Whether it’s helping us keeping our studio whether its helping with homework, helping us stay organized, helping us with other events we’re just always looking for extra hands to keep us together as a unit," Crawford said.

Visit this link to register and learn more.