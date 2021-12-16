Charlotte airport to receive $43 million in first-year funding from infrastructure law

Nearly $3 billion will be dispersed among 3,075 airports across the United States.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is reaping the rewards of recently passed legislation for infrastructure improvements.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Thursday, Dec. 16, it will award $2.89 billion, made available by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to more than 3,000 airports around the United States.

Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) confirmed $43 million in federal funding is coming to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The lawmaker added North Carolina will see a total of $450 million in airport infrastructure investments across the state.

“I was proud to vote for the bipartisan Infrastructure law, which provides a $43 million grant for Charlotte Douglas International Airport. With this grant, we will deliver new good-paying jobs in the Carolinas while continuing to improve our airport with approximately $215 million in grants over five years,” Adams said in a statement issued to WCNC Charlotte. “When I fly in and out of CLT to go to work in Washington, I see the impressive work Charlotte has already started to update and modernize the airport. By helping to continue renovations like the terminal lobby expansion as well as expanding the number of gates at the airport, we will ensure that all travelers flying to or from Charlotte have an easier and safer journey. Together, we’re building an airport fit for the Queen City.”

According to information from the congresswoman's office, CLT will receive a similar amount of funding each year for the next five years as part of a program for airport development. The portion of funding could vary year by year. The airport will also have the opportunity to compete for grants to address terminal and landside improvements.

We're going to keep building a better @CLTAirport! I'm proud to announce that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes over $200 million for our airport over the next five years. https://t.co/izjN9qdzeI — Rep. Alma Adams (@RepAdams) December 16, 2021

"We are aware of the information shared by the FAA. The additional funding is exciting, as is the opportunities that come with it. In the coming weeks, we will continue to study the allocated funding, along with the guidance for usage," the airport communication told WCNC Charlotte by email Thursday night.

According to the FAA's website, the money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.

MORE NEWS: Carolina drought remains despite recent rain

The Asheville Regional Airport is was also awarded more than $4 million.

You can view which airports are receiving funding across the country by visiting the FAA's website.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts