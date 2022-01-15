More than 1,000 flights to and from CLT airport canceled ahead of winter storm

According to Flightaware, over 450 American Airlines flights for Sunday, Jan. 16 have already been canceled.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte area prepares for the biggest winter storm since 2018, more than 1,000 flights to and from Charlotte Douglas International Airport have been canceled.

On Friday, American Airlines announced they issued a travel alert for customers who may be traveling through 66 airports, one of them being the Charlotte airport.

Travelers beware. Airlines are now in process of canceling hundreds of flights starting today. Please check with your airlines if you have flights scheduled between now and Monday. #wcnc #wakeupclt #aviation #cltairport #news #BREAKING — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) January 15, 2022

According to Flightaware, more than 450 American Airlines flights for Sunday, Jan. 16 have already been canceled. 562 flights out of the Charlotte airport have been canceled and 519 flights to the Charlotte airport were canceled as well.

Here's the full statement from American Airlines:

Winter weather throughout portions of the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast United States may impact American Airlines operations. In preparation for this weather, American has issued a travel alert for airports in Alabama, Arkansas, Canada, Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia.

The travel alert allows customers whose travel plans may be impacted by this inclement weather to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com or by contacting Reservations at 800-433-7300 in the United States or Canada. If a customer chooses not to fly to/from an airport covered by the travel alert, American will waive change fees for future travel. Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com.

If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting aa.com. Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their travel agency directly.

