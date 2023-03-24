The Charlotte fair returns Friday

The fair will run from March 24 through April 2.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 14th annual Charlotte fair is back and bigger than ever!

Friday, March 24 is opening day at the Charlotte fair. The fair will run through April 2.

People will find over 40 rides, all your favorite fair foods, shows and fun for everyone. Plus, the fair is going to be bigger than ever, with 3 more acres of entertainment this year.

The fairgrounds are located at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord and will be open daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This year, the fair will be implementing a youth supervision policy in order to ensure safe environment. Under the new policy, all visitors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

