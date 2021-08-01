Unaccompanied children from US border to start coming to Charlotte, foster parents needed

Bowles said the kids would only stay with foster families for 45-60 days and having hundreds of people like Robinson on standby will help.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This month, unaccompanied children from the US border will begin coming to Charlotte for temporary placement with foster families due to a lack of space at the emergency intake shelters at the border.

“There's just been such a high level of enthusiasm and support and interest its really been inspiring for us”, said Terri Bowles with the social services organization Bethany Christian services.

Bowles said when they first announced they needed Charlotte families to help temporarily house unaccompanied children from the US Border, they weren’t sure what type of response they'd get.

But, Bowles said they have received an influx of requests to help.

“Well we’ve received over 200 inquiries in one month, the month of July, we just had no idea we’d get that kind of response”, Bowles said.

When the news got out that help was needed, Susie Robinson was one of the first to respond, she said the experience has been rewarding.

"These kids are just the greatest little kids and you know they just love some kind of structure”, said Robinson

Bowles said the kids would only stay with foster families for 45-60 days and having hundreds of people like Robinson on standby will help.

Families will need to be licensed to foster and the license will apply should families want to foster North Carolina children as well.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts