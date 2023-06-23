'Literally raining sewage' | Charlotte family struggling to pay for repairs after sewer backup hits home

A city maintained sewer line clogged in east Charlotte, forcing raw sewage through the Subers' pipes and into their home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A sewer backup caused raw sewage to spray all over a family’s home in east Charlotte, ruining almost everything they own. The incident happened in November and now the family says they're stuck after running out of money for repairs.

As Monica and Lester Suber walk through their empty home, they're reminded of the November day it was suddenly filled with sewage.

"All of the toilets were spewing," Monica Suber recalled. "And all of the tubs were full. All the sinks were full of sewage."

Their home of 17 years where they raised their children is now gutted and in need of repair.



"It was hard to believe what was happening," Monica Suber said. "It seemed like everything was just destroyed. Where were we going to live? How we're going to manage?"

The Subers said one of the city’s sewer mainlines got clogged, which reversed sewage up their pipes.

"It was enough sewage that it was literally raining sewage in the basement," Monica Suber added.

Now the couple is stuck because of the muck.

"Cash is just not there for us to do anything," she said.

The city of Charlotte has a policy to help homeowners pay for damage in case of sewer backups. It says: “While the large majority of sewer backups are not the City’s fault, such backups are also not usually the fault of the affected person or business who find sewage in a home or business. The adoption of this policy in 1992 was an effort – the first in North Carolina – to lessen the burden that fell on any person who experienced a sewer backup.”

Charlotte leaders upped the maximum amount of help allowed from $15,000 to $45,000 in August 2022. However, the Subers say it’s not enough to help them.

Lester Suber said he has not had much communication with the city other than representatives explaining they are not liable for the damage.

The city is offering the Subers $45,000 to help cover the cost of damages but they are apprehensive to sign the contract.

Contractors are quoting more than $284,000 for repairs to the home. Plus, the Subers are out thousands of dollars for furniture, clothing, rent, and hotel bills. Their insurance gave them $5,000.

The city's policy states it will only cover the total cost of repairs if negligence can be proven.

"We have a lawyer that's been looking into it, but according to the information he's able to find it's very hard to prove negligence," Monica Suber explained.

The contract would prevent the family from filing a claim against the city. As they grapple with what to do, they’re urging other homeowners to protect themselves.

"This could happen at any moment at anyone's house," Monica Suber said. "I understand there may be a valve that you can put in the line that prevents it but nobody knows about that."

Monica Suber said they have been able to get by and keep a roof over their heads thanks to their church and loved ones.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Charlotte Water about the Subers’ situation and is waiting to hear back.

The Subers have created a GoFundMe to help cover their losses.