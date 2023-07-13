Charlotte Fire responding to fire at commercial building on North Tryon Street

It happened near the intersection of North Tryon Street and West 26th Street, not far from Matheson Avenue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded Thursday night to a fire on North Tryon Street at a single-story commercial building.

It happened near the intersection of North Tryon Street and West 26th Street, not far from Matheson Avenue. Charlotte Fire has not specified which business was impacted.

Charlotte Fire said there was heavy smoke and fire showing upon arrival, and defensive operations were in progress, but no injuries had been reported.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said North Tryon Street was closed at the intersection with West 24th Street in response as Charlotte Fire responds.

You can lots of black smoke lifting into the air. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/NwG5NxHLhR — Austin Walker TV (@AustinCWalker) July 14, 2023

