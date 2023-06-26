Charlotte Fire Department controls 3-alarm fire in southeast Charlotte in 90 minutes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters controlled a three-alarm fire at Charlotte Preparatory School on Boyce Road in 90 minutes, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. A video shared by the Charlotte Fire Department shows the remains of a building marked "Lower School."
Over 60 firefighters were at the scene, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Mecklenburg EMS assisted in the effort.
Charlotte Fire said there were no injuries reported. Boyce Road was closed while fire crews worked to control the fire.
A neighbor who lives in the area told WCNC Charlotte he heard three bangs and then saw flames "as high as the top of the trees."
The fire remains under investigation at this time.
