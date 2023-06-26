Charlotte Fire Department controls 3-alarm fire in southeast Charlotte in 90 minutes

While the fire department did not confirm which building on the street was on fire, the address is near Charlotte Preparatory School.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters controlled a three-alarm fire at Charlotte Preparatory School on Boyce Road in 90 minutes, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. A video shared by the Charlotte Fire Department shows the remains of a building marked "Lower School."

Over 60 firefighters were at the scene, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Mecklenburg EMS assisted in the effort.

Charlotte Fire said there were no injuries reported. Boyce Road was closed while fire crews worked to control the fire.

Update 3rd Alarm Structure Fire; 200 block of Boyce Rd; 60 plus firefighters are on scene battling the blaze; no injuries reported; @CMPD & @MecklenburgEMS assisting firefighters; Boyce Rd is closed due to fire department operations. pic.twitter.com/b1Q4U4YDwf — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 27, 2023

A neighbor who lives in the area told WCNC Charlotte he heard three bangs and then saw flames "as high as the top of the trees."

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

