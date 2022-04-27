Crews respond to apartment complex fire in south Charlotte

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed crews were on scene and conducted rescue operations for people impacted.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department (CFD) is investigating a two-alarm fire that happened at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

According to the agency, 50-plus firefighters were able to control the incident within 40 minutes in a fifth-floor apartment at Inspire Apartment Homes in south Charlotte. The call was reported just after 7:30 p.m.

A spokesperson on scene told WCNC Charlotte there were no injuries reported and people were able to evacuate. The fire was also "contained to the area of origin," according to the department.

CFD said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. No other information from the incident was provided to WCNC Charlotte.

Update 2nd Alarm Structure Fire; 50 plus firefighters controlled the incident in 40min; no injuries reported; occupants were able to self evacuate & the fire was contained to the area of origin; fire is under investigation. https://t.co/wyAwId8kVG pic.twitter.com/hyfoEHife3 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 28, 2022

