Fire crews respond to scene at trampoline park in northeast Charlotte

Charlotte Fire Department confirmed they responded to the 8100 block of University City Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 40 firefighters responded to the scene of a fire in northeast Charlotte, according to officials.

The Charlotte Fire Department posted on social media that crews were working the scene of a commercial structure fire at the 8100 block of University City Boulevard.

A viewer provided photos of the scene to WCNC Charlotte, showing crews responding to DEFY Extreme Air Sports, a trampoline park.

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency (Medic) confirmed there were no transports from the scene and the agency was there to support fire agencies.

Working Commercial Structure Fire at the 8100 University City Blvd. Fire was located near the rear of the building. Over 40 firefighters on scene!!! — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 10, 2022

WCNC Charlotte will follow updates as the become available.

