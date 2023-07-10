Charlotte Fire Department responds to 2-alarm fire in Uptown

The fire alarm was activated on several floors of a 51-story building, according to the department.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is responding to a 2-alarm fire at a high-rise building in Uptown Charlotte. The department posted about the fire around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The fire alarm was activated on several floors of a 51-story building, according to the department. One person was found on the upper floors of the building and assisted that person to the lobby where Medic took them for evaluation.

While officials have not confirmed the exact building impacted, Charlotte Fire said it is in the 500 block of South Tryon Street, which is in the area of the Duke Energy Center, located at 550 South Tryon Street.

STRUCTURE FIRE: High-Rise Structure Fire 500 block S Tryon St. Fire alarm activation on several floors of a 51 story highrise. Firefighters investigating & evacuating building. pic.twitter.com/bA7zsTNW4e — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) July 11, 2023

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information about the fire and has a crew at the scene.

