Charlotte FD is hiring, here's how to apply

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is hiring -- but time is running out to apply.

The department's application process closes Wednesday.

Those interested in applying must be at least 18 years old by the date of the written exam and have a high school diploma or GED. A valid driver's license is required, as well as meeting some physical requirements including but not limited to the ability to lift and move items up to 90 pounds.

Prospective firefighters also "must be able to think critically and solve complex problems during physical exertion in stressful, hazardous environments," according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Applicants who have served in the military must have an honorable discharge.

The starting salary for a firefighter recruit is $44,180. You can apply on the city of Charlotte job openings page.

