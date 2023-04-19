x
Missing Charlotte child found safe, Charlotte Fire confirms

Charlotte Fire confirmed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer on the search team found the child, who is safe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed a missing 5-year-old boy has been found safe. 

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer on the search team found the child, according to Charlotte Fire.

