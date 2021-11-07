CFD: 1 person sustains 'non-life-threatening' injury after fire in East Charlotte

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed the fire just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed one person had a "non-life-threatening" injury following a fire on Sunday, Nov. 7.

According to the department's Twitter account, crews responded to the 6000 block of Farmingdale Drive with heavy fire showing.

Charlotte Fire Division Chief David Farnum shared the following photo from the scene on social media.

CFD confirmed to WCNC Charlotte by email that one person sustained a minor burn and no other injuries were reported.

No other information has been provided at this time about the fire.

