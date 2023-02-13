Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at northeast Charlotte textile factory

Fire officials are working to determine what caused a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in northeast Charlotte Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First responders are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in northeast Charlotte, fire officials said.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a reported fire at Martex Fiber, a textile recycling company on Orr Road, a little after 9 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from the building. Numerous Charlotte Fire crews responded to the call.

WCNC Charlotte asked the Charlotte Fire Department if they know what caused Monday's fire. Investigators at the scene said it's still too early to say what happened to spark the fire.

Update 2nd ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE; 6900 block of Orr Rd; large commercial building with smoke showing from the roof. https://t.co/9FpMoqUpOS pic.twitter.com/cztSsAEq8g — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 13, 2023

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts