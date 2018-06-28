CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- First responders are taking new steps to improve safety, after a Defenders investigation shed light on a dangerous problem on the roads.

Our cameras caught drivers in York County not moving out of the way, even when there was an ambulance behind them with sirens blaring and lights flashing.

Now, NBC Charlotte has learned the Charlotte Fire Department is using a new alert system on the Waze App to help with similar issues.

The new feature will notify drivers when a fire truck is coming so they can make better decisions. It’s an app you can download on your phone that will give you more warning when a fire truck is approaching.

Earlier this year, NBC Charlotte followed along with the Piedmont Medical Service to highlight the problem. Our cameras showed how drivers’ split-second decisions go wrong all too often.

The video shows drivers in Rock Hill going in different directions when the emergency vehicle approached with lights and sirens on. In one case, it appeared even a school bus failed to move over.

“Every time we go on a call this is an issue for us,” Eric Morrison, EMS director for Piedmont Medical Center previously told NBC Charlotte.

A few months after our Defenders investigation, the Charlotte Fire Department is now taking action.

The new technology can also change traffic signals from red to green in an emergency.

“With this technology, we will be able to move through traffic safer and faster,” said Captain Jackie Gilmore with the Charlotte Fire Department.

Our investigation also revealed some drivers don’t know which way to turn when an emergency vehicle approaches.

Both Piedmont Medical Center and the Charlotte Fire Department say to always try to move to the right first. However, officials say if you can’t move right, stay put; don’t move left.

“You add 15 or 20 seconds each time you have to deal with someone who doesn’t know what to do, you can see how quickly that can add up into minutes,” Morrison previously told NBC Charlotte.

Fire officials say the new alert is meant to give drivers a warning so they can make better choices

“Should they move over? Should they stop?,” said Captain Gilmore.

Fire officials say right now, four Charlotte fire trucks are equipped with the new technology, but they say eventually all the fire trucks will have it.

