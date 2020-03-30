CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sunday night, the Charlotte Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Lambeth Drive in east Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire officials say the fire was later determined to be intentionally set. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

This is still a developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.

