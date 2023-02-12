x
Meet Asher, Charlotte Fire's new therapy dog

Asher, an Aussiedoodle, is the newest addition to Charlotte Fire's K-9 program.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire Department just welcomed a new furry friend to the family and he already has some fans at WCNC Charlotte.

Asher is a 5-month-old Aussiedoodle and he is the newest addition to Charlotte Fire's K-9 program. 

Asher is a therapy dog, so he will have the job of working with the team at Charlotte Fire to help make other people's lives better.

WCNC Charlotte would like to congratulate Asher on his new role!

Credit: Charlotte Fire Department
Credit: Charlotte Fire Department

