Meet Asher, Charlotte Fire's new therapy dog

Asher, an Aussiedoodle, is the newest addition to Charlotte Fire's K-9 program.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire Department just welcomed a new furry friend to the family and he already has some fans at WCNC Charlotte.

Asher is a 5-month-old Aussiedoodle and he is the newest addition to Charlotte Fire's K-9 program.



Asher is a therapy dog, so he will have the job of working with the team at Charlotte Fire to help make other people's lives better.

WCNC Charlotte would like to congratulate Asher on his new role!

Welcome, Asher, to the @CharlotteFD family! Asher is a 5-month-old Aussiedoodle and will be part of the Charlotte Fire K-9 program. Asher is a therapy dog, and his biggest job will be working with our team to help improve other people's lives. pic.twitter.com/9vOnRQLvX5 — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) February 12, 2023

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts