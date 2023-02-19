Charlotte Fire rescues 6 trapped in elevator--and a wedding

Six people trapped in a hotel elevator were part of a wedding party.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One newlywed couple is celebrating more than just their recent nuptials, thanks to Charlotte Fire Department!

A tweet from Charlotte Fire released Sunday morning describes an elevator rescue that led to a wedding rescue. After receiving word that 6 people were trapped in a hotel elevator, Charlotte Fire responded.

The firefighters safely pulled the 6 people out of the elevator, which was stuck between the first and second floors of a hotel. It turns out that all 6 people were part of the Jha wedding party!

WEDDING NIGHT RESCUE: 6 people were trapped in a hotel elevator between the first and second floor. All 6 who Charlotte firefighters pulled to safety, were part of the Jha wedding party. Mr. and Mrs. Jha, we hope today is the start of a long and happy life. pic.twitter.com/M6gJVawQDc — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) February 19, 2023

"Mr. and Mrs. Jha, we hope today is the start of a long and happy life," Charlotte Fire Department said the tweet.

Thanks to Charlotte Fire, the newlyweds are off to a great start!

