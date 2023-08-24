Charlotte Fire responds to anhydrous ammonia leak

Charlotte Fire said there were no reported injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a food distribution center in Charlotte Thursday after an anhydrous ammonia leak. Anhydrous ammonia is used as a refrigerant for cold and frozen food at the distribution center.

The leak has since been secured, according to the fire department.

It happened on Statesville Road, near the intersection with Long Creek Park Drive.

The fire department said firefighters and a HAZMAT team are working to ventilate residual anhydrous ammonia in a small part of the warehouse.

Charlotte Fire said there were no reported injuries.

Ventilation is in progress pic.twitter.com/Na5NYteetC — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 25, 2023

