38 Charlotte firefighters control fire on East 7th Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood on Thanksgiving. The building was vacant at the time, according to the fire department.
Fire was showing from the roof area when firefighters responded to East 7th Street. Charlotte Fire confirmed 38 firefighters controlled the fire in 30 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire has not been released yet, as the fire is under investigation.
