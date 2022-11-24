38 Charlotte firefighters control fire on East 7th Street

The cause of the fire has not been released yet, as the fire is under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood on Thanksgiving. The building was vacant at the time, according to the fire department.

Fire was showing from the roof area when firefighters responded to East 7th Street. Charlotte Fire confirmed 38 firefighters controlled the fire in 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been released yet, as the fire is under investigation.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE; 1700 block of East 7th St; vacant structure; 38 firefighters controlled the incident in 30 minutes; no injuries reported; fire is under investigation. https://t.co/iJ51SnukWA pic.twitter.com/qgHIGV18Qs — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 24, 2022

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.