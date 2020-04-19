CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire was on the scene at a construction site where one person had died in northwest Charlotte.

According to reports, around 20 firefighters responded to rescue a person in a confined space at Beatties Ford Road near French Street.

Medic also responded to the scene and confirmed the person trapped had died.

It appears the construction site is for the new rail line.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says the incident appears to be an accident. No foul play suspected at this time.

At this time, the identity of the individual has not been released.

