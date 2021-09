Firefighters said they responded to a flame that is visible from the first floor of an apartment building along Heathstead Place around 12:32 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said it's responding to an apartment fire in south Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

The department said it responded to a fire that is visible from the first floor of an apartment building along Heathstead Place in south Charlotte around 12:32 p.m.

Structure Fire; 3020 Heathstead Pl, apartment with fire showing from the 1st floor, Station 16’s area — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 25, 2021

No information was provided. WCNC Charlotte reached to MEDIC about the incident but has not heard back yet.