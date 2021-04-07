Record-breaking crowd gathers for Fourth of July fireworks at Truist Field

After celebrations were sidelined amidst the pandemic, festivities came back with a bang.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 10,000 people gathered at Truist Field to watch the Charlotte Knights play the Norfolk Tides, followed by Charlotte’s annual Fourth of July SkyShow. It was the largest crowd in the history of Truist Field, which opened in 2014.

“Honestly, it’s a little overwhelming but I love it,” said Dina West, who says she’s been isolated at home for the past year. “I love actually being able to come out.”

The SkyShow Fireworks special was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. This year, 600 pounds of explosive weight shot up into the sky for the Fourth of July.

“There’s a lot of technology. These are all going to be computer shot. It’s one button pushed and the show runs,” said Russ Ellis, who is the technician for Pyro Shows and traveled from Tennessee to set up the show.

A spokesperson for Knights Stadium said this year, it was encouraged for people who weren’t vaccinated to wear a mask.



“It is so awesome to be back out here,” said Margaret Downs. “You just feel free, wide-open and it’s just a refreshing 4th of July. It’s awesome.”

The event was one of several in the Charlotte area. Amanda Butler attended Gastonia’s 4th of July festival and firework show.

“I was working in healthcare [during the pandemic],” said Butler, “So to be out with people again, enjoy a little bit of company, it feels good to be out in a little bit of normalcy."