Coronavirus pandemic has tripled demand at Charlotte food pantry

Loaves and Fishes says they're seeing 3,500 families a week and are down to just three weeks of groceries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte food pantry says their numbers for assistance have tripled since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Loaves and Fishes has seen 3,500 families line up at one of their mobile food pantries every week, according to the organization.

One of those looking for assistance is 79-year-old Beverly Weldy, who is taking care of her great grandson.



"Trying to figure out who to pay and who not to pay and to juggle it and to still have food there for him because now he's home during the day," Weldy said.

"People have run into food insecurities who have never had to experience a food pantry," said Shelbra Booth, who volunteers with the organization.

The organization has already spent $300,000 to buy food. Officials said that amount is more than their entire annual budget.

The pantry has food for about the next three weeks, the organization said. Donations have slowed, but the demand remains high.

You can donate to Loaves and Fishes through an online portal or by texting HUNGERACTION to 44321.