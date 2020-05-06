x
Charlotte healthcare workers take a knee during ‘White Coats for Black Lives’ demonstration

Doctors, nurses and staff took a knee for a moment of silence as a way to honor George Floyd and speak out against racial injustice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medical health care workers all over the country held demonstrations Friday as part of a national movement called #whitecoatsforblacklives.

At Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, doctors, nurses and staff took a knee for a moment of silence as a way to honor George Floyd and speak out against racial injustice.

Atrium Health released the following statement on their Facebook page: 

As part of the national #WhiteCoatsforBlackLives movement, teammates across our system took time today to demonstrate our commitment to eradicating racial disparities and inequality in healthcare. For our fellow teammates and for the community, we kneel to stand against racism.

There are others planned throughout the day in different parts of the county.