'We have about 20 years left of capacity here' | A Charlotte cemetery is looking to expand to city-owned property

The plot the cemetery wants to expand to is city-owned and set aside for the Corridors of Opportunity Initiative.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte is inching closer to a deadline to accept proposals for a new development in North End, just outside of Uptown. The area is part of the Corridors of Opportunity, an initiative that focuses on investing in communities that face economic challenges.

There's hope that whatever is built will meet the needs of the neighborhood.

The Hebrew Cemetery is submitting a proposal.

“The cemetery is one of Charlotte's oldest cemeteries, " Moses Luski, president of the Hebrew Cemetery Association, said.

Luski's family plot sits on the land. He shares his pride in the cemetery.

“You feel this sense of kinship with everyone who comes before you, and you get inspired," Luski said.

Located across from Camp North End, for over 150 years the cemetery has been keeping the Jewish tradition alive. But now, there's concern that, over time, it could come to an end.

“We have roughly about 20 years left of capacity here,” Luski said.

The Hebrew Cemetery wants to expand to a city-owned plot, right next door. It's located on Woodward Avenue, near Statesville Road.

“We believe our project is doable,” Luski said.

The city wants to select a developer who can create an innovative, sustainable, economically viable, mixed-income project that meets the needs of the community. The cemetery association is proposing 22 townhomes for sale, open park-like amenities, and more room for the cemetery.

Luski believes homeownership will bring upward mobility for families to an area where the city has been working to create more opportunities.

“Even though 22 may sound like a little, the fact that it’s equity ownership, the wealth creation -- think about all the generations," Luski said.

There are concerns about how the cemetery will be perceived by neighbors, but as Charlotte grows so does the Jewish community.

Luski is hopeful he can keep his family tradition alive. He says if they can't expand next door, they'd have to create another one outside of Mecklenburg County but says their proposal is strong.

The deadline for proposals is August 31.