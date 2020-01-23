CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An early morning drive on Tuesday along Statesville Road turned into the scene of a hit and run crash right near the I-85 entrance ramp.

The victim involved, Greg Schelske, said he caught the entire collision on his dash-cam.

In the video, you see Schelske start to enter into the intersection once he gets the green light to go. Then, a car coming from the opposite direction tries to make a left turn onto the I-85 ramp but causes a T-bone crash instead.

“Unfortunately we can be the greatest driver on the road we still have to watch out for other drivers,” Schelske said.

He said after the crash, the driver at fault didn’t stick around for long.

“He got out checked the damage on his car, got in and sped off,” Schelske said.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the crash. But that’s not always the case. AAA reports in 2017 more than 900 deaths were reported due to redlight runners.

This hit and run victim now sharing his word of advice to other drivers.

“Take your time, really," he said. "Saving a minute or 30 seconds of your commute isn’t going to make a difference.”

If you may have witnessed this hit and run crash, have a license plate number, or know the wanted driver involved give police a call.

MORE ON WCNC: