'Just give a minute just to respect them' | Charlotte group calls on community to help honor veterans in special wreath-laying effort

National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 19, and the community can help sponsor a wreath for a late veteran or help place them.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterans Day has come and gone, but that does not mean appreciation for those who have served stops.

At the Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Northwest Charlotte, Stacey Krespan takes the time to honor the final resting place of local heroes, placing American flags by each headstone. Those flags are the tokens of gratitude right now, but in about a month, placing a wreath on every headstone will be the mission.

"It's just really important that we remember what they've given up for us, remember what they've sacrificed, remember what their families have sacrificed and never forget all that they've gone through," Krespan said.

As the daughter of a Vietnam veteran, Krespan knows that experience firsthand. That is why her role with the organization "Wreaths Across America" is so near to her heart.

"Our mission is to remember, honor, and teach and we have a goal of, at one point, honoring every veteran that is served and passed across the country," Krespan said.

The group coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies on veterans' graves at Arlington National Cemetery and hundreds of other locations across the U.S., including here in the Carolinas.

However, just like any operation, it takes resources and boots on the ground, and Krespan is calling on others to pitch in, whether it is by donating money to fund a wreath or volunteering to place them.

Krespan hopes the community support is as strong as the courage and love of our country these heroes showed.

"The thing that we asked for people to do is to stop and remember the person. We ask everybody to say the veteran's name, just give a minute just to respect them, and just take a little bit of time to honor their service," Krespan said.

According to Wreaths Across America, it costs $15 to sponsor a wreath. For those who would like to volunteer, Dec. 19 is National Wreaths Across America Day.