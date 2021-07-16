Charlotte Hornets, Bank of America to host 2nd week of service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is from last year's week of service.
The Charlotte Hornets and Bank of America are planning to support five Charlotte-area nonprofits during their annual week of service.
Each day, from Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23, the Hornets and Bank of America will work with more than 1,000 volunteers to assist nonprofits working to address issues in the Charlotte community.
This year's projects include packing "laundry bags" with Hope Vibes, putting together supply kits for Classroom Central, assembling packages for families of newborns with Baby Bundles, making lunch and placemats with Roof Above neighbors and creating wreaths for families of new homes with Habitat for Humanity.
“We have so many great nonprofits focusing on relief efforts in the areas of homelessness, basic needs and economic mobility, and we are proud to have this opportunity to assist several of them with the crucial work they do to help our neighbors,” Hornets President and Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield said in a statement.
Last year, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Hornets and Bank of America provided 2,020 meals to local healthcare and essential workers, as well as under-served portions of the community. The team partnered with local, black-owned restaurants and catering services to provide the food.
The week of service first began in 2020 to aid the community during the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, the two organizations teamed up for a day of service. This marks the seventh year the Hornets and Bank of America have teamed up for service.