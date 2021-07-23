North Charlotte house fire that displaced 12 was accidental, firefighters say

Firefighters removed 12 people from a house fire in north Charlotte Friday morning. The fire started in a dryer, officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Twelve people were displaced following a house fire in north Charlotte Friday morning, officials said.

Charlotte firefighters were called to a reported fire in the 2000 block of Southwind Drive, just off Sunset Road near Miranda Road, a little before 10 a.m. Charlotte Fire Department tweeted that a team of 27 firefighters was able to get the fire under control.

In a tweet, CFD said three adults, nine children, two dogs, a turtle and a fish were displaced by the fire.

Investigators said the first was accidental and started in a dryer. A working smoke alarm went off and the family was able to get out and one of the family members called 911. Officials estimated at least $40,000 in damage to the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

