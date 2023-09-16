Charlotte house fire intentionally set, fire department said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A large house fire that broke out on the 1400 block of Anderson St. overnight was intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
The fire department said investigators are looking for more information about the early-morning blaze near NoDa on Sept. 16, which caused about $100,000 in property damage.
It took 30 firefighters 14 minutes to control the flames, the fire department said.
No one was reported to have been hurt in the fire.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
The department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.