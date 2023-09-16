Charlotte house fire intentionally set, fire department said.

The Charlotte Fire Department said a huge blaze that damaged a house near NoDa overnight was no accident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A large house fire that broke out on the 1400 block of Anderson St. overnight was intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire department said investigators are looking for more information about the early-morning blaze near NoDa on Sept. 16, which caused about $100,000 in property damage.

It took 30 firefighters 14 minutes to control the flames, the fire department said.

No one was reported to have been hurt in the fire.

The department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

