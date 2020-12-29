Charlotte house fires under investigation

Charlotte Fire is investigating a pair of house fires that sparked Tuesday morning, including a large construction fire in northeast Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A north Charlotte home suffered severe damage during a house fire Tuesday morning, firefighters said.

According to Charlotte Fire, emergency crews were called to a fire in 1800 block of Lasalle Street, near the intersection with Beatties Ford Road, around 8 a.m. When firefighters reached the scene, they found a one-story home with heavy smoke showing from the roof.

Crews were forced to shut down Lasalle Street in both directions to get the flames under control. It's unknown if there was anyone inside the home when the fire started. Charlotte Fire Department has not reported any injuries at this time.

Structure Fire; 2200 Block of Lasalle St; heavy smoke showing from a 1 story residential structure; Station 18’s area; LaSalle St closed in both directions pic.twitter.com/1BSGmFBMV9 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 29, 2020

A short time earlier, firefighters were called to a fire at a home under construction on Caldwell Road in northeast Charlotte. A team of nearly two dozen firefighters was able to get the fire under control in about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Update Structure Fire; 12800 blk of Caldwell Rd; heavy fire conditions upon arrival; house approximately 500ft from the main road; two story structure with basement; structure under renovations; 23 firefighters controlled incident in 45 minutes; no injuries & under investigation pic.twitter.com/tExzb30FOO — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 29, 2020