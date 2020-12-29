Charlotte house fires under investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A north Charlotte home suffered severe damage during a house fire Tuesday morning, firefighters said.
According to Charlotte Fire, emergency crews were called to a fire in 1800 block of Lasalle Street, near the intersection with Beatties Ford Road, around 8 a.m. When firefighters reached the scene, they found a one-story home with heavy smoke showing from the roof.
Crews were forced to shut down Lasalle Street in both directions to get the flames under control. It's unknown if there was anyone inside the home when the fire started. Charlotte Fire Department has not reported any injuries at this time.
A short time earlier, firefighters were called to a fire at a home under construction on Caldwell Road in northeast Charlotte. A team of nearly two dozen firefighters was able to get the fire under control in about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported.
The cause of both fires remains under investigation.