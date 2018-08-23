CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte community got together to raise money for a local teenager who became paralyzed after a horrific boating accident.

McKenna Woodhead was hurt last month after her jet ski hit a retaining wall on Lake Wylie.

On Wednesday, Charlotte Independence dedicated a soccer game to the 14-year-old who was a soccer player before the accident.

"This is something that's really important to this family and hopefully we can do something like this every year for them," said Jim McPhilliamy, managing partner of Charlotte Independence.

All proceeds from the game went to her family and McKenna's recovery.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC