Charlotte inmate found dead in cell Saturday morning

Detectives indicated suicide as the preliminary cause of death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An inmate was found dead in their jail cell at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Saturday morning, the victim of an apparent suicide.

The Mecklenburg County Sherriff's Office said the victim was found unresponsive around 10:55 a.m. The 41-year-old was pronounced dead at 11:12 a.m. Preliminary investigations indicate no signs of foul play.

“We are always saddened by the loss of one of our persons in custody. In custody deaths are extremely difficult for our staff and take an emotional toll on all those involved,” Sheriff McFadden explained. “We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and mourn with them during this difficult time.”

The victim had been in custody at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center – Central since April 3, 2021.