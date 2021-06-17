Congresswoman Adams attends President Biden’s signing of Juneteenth federal holiday legislation

U.S. Representative Alma Adams represents Charlotte in Washington, D.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen City was represented Thursday afternoon as President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

This now makes June 19 a federal holiday.

Juneteenth becomes the 12th federal holiday and celebrates June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to make sure all enslaved people were freed as they took control of the state. This happened two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

As the president signed the legislation, he was joined by members of the Congressional Black Caucus, including U.S. Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12)

Congresswoman Adams represents Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

“As one of the original sponsors of Juneteenth legislation in the House, I am proud to stand with my colleagues in voting to make Juneteenth a national holiday,” U.S. Rep. Adams said. “Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, of our right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

This morning, we’re celebrating the passage of legislation making #Juneteenth a federal holiday!



However, the work doesn’t stop here - the fight for secure voting rights, equality under the law, and equitable treatment continues. pic.twitter.com/uh55U4rVmW — Rep. Alma Adams (@RepAdams) June 17, 2021

While happy with the legislation being signed, the lawmaker said work continues for race relations in the country.