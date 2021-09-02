CMPD investigating east Charlotte homicide

Details surrounding the investigation are limited at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after an east Charlotte shooting, officials confirm. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The individual, who has not been identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic Paramedics.

It happened in the 1200 block of Kelston Place Tuesday afternoon, in the area of The Kelston apartments.

CMPD investigating a homicide on Kelston place in East Charlotte pic.twitter.com/tsFX63aKIR — PierreSimmons36 (@PSimmons36) February 9, 2021

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information regarding a possible suspect. Anyone with information on this investigation can contact CMPD and speak to a homicide unit detective.

