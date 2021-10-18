Charlotte Knights hold annual golf classic benefiting Levine Children's Hospital

The annual event has raised more than $150,000 since it first started.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights gave back the community in a big way Monday, hosting its annual golf classic for Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital at Pine Island Country Club.

The event hasn't been held since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The fundraiser is for Levine's rehabilitation room so that's where we've been putting our support," Charlotte Knights general manager Rob Egan said. "Most of our fundraising goes towards that effort. It's where the kids are rehabilitating before they're getting back out of the hospital so it's a very special project that we're involved in and it helps folks so we're appreciative of everyone who has come out to support this event."

It's a perfect day for the 14th Annual Charlotte Knights Charities Golf Classic at Pine Island Country Club. Event... Posted by Charlotte Knights on Monday, October 18, 2021

