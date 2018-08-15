CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Knights Charities donated $173,000 to the Levine Children's Hospital Tuesday.

The money will be used to transform the fourth-floor therapy room and add a baseball theme to it.

"It's just awesome," said Charlotte Knights pitcher Caleb Frare. "Hopefully some of these kids we can help can achieve their dreams whether it's in baseball or not."

"That's the goal of this," he added. "To help them achieve their dreams."

Plans for the room renovation include a Charlotte Knights-themed space, complete with a baseball diamond, images of the ballpark skyline and more. The goal is to provide an open, engaging and therapeutic space that optimizes comfort and recovery.

"We know in children's health care, if we can let kids be kids and let that be part of the healing process, the time to get better is actually shorter," said Callie Dobbins with Levine Children's Hospital. "So our belief is if we change this room then all of a sudden that's where the mind's going to be and will let the body heal at the same time."

Construction will get started in the coming days and the hospital hopes to have it complete in a few weeks.

