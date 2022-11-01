Charlotte Knights unveil new logo, color scheme

The team added blue to their uniforms to be aligned with Charlotte's other professional sports teams.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new era of Charlotte Knights baseball is upon us with the team unveiling its new logo and uniforms for next season.

On Tuesday, the Knights revealed the rebranded designs at Truist Field in front of membership holders and corporate partners.

The new logo uses the knight's helmet seen in their previous logo but now is in front of a blue baseball diamond that sits under the letterhead, "Charlotte Knights."

Charlotte's caps will feature a blue, "C," with a knight's helmet inside. This logo resembles the team's previous cap logo, only with the knight is now facing the same direction as the letter.

Charlotte unveils new look: https://t.co/xi78OPO7v8 pic.twitter.com/L9GfGXpCsf — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) November 1, 2022

The team's uniforms are also seeing a rebrand. The Knights will keep their pinstripes uniforms for home games but these will now have a blue tint to match the logo's colors. Knights road uniforms will be silver with blue trimming.

Two alternate uniforms will also be used throughout the season. The first of these is an all-blue uniform resembling the all-blue colors worn sometimes by the Carolina Panthers. The other alternate uniform is a white jersey with "Knights" inside of a dark blue background bordered by a red stripe. The latter of these uniforms pays tribute to the team's MLB affiliate, the Chicago White Sox, who wore similar uniforms in the 1980s. This tribute is solidified by a "Knights|Sox" lettering on the jersey's sleeve.

Charlotte @KnightsBaseball have just announced a rebrand to a blue uniform color scheme. ⚾️🔥 pic.twitter.com/3Iga8sgA0X — CLTure® ( culture ) (@CLTure) November 1, 2022

The decision to add blue to the team's black and gold colors was done in an effort to connect the team to Charlotte's other professional sports teams, the Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, and Charlotte FC, who all feature blue as a primary color.

“As we prepare to enter our tenth year back in the city of Charlotte, we thought it was the right time to make an even stronger connection,” said Rob Egan, Charlotte Knights General Manager. "Our new primary color, Knights Blue, is the right fit at the right time. It’s All Charlotte!”

The Knights last rebranded in 2014 when the team moved from Fort Mill, SC back to Charlotte.

Before 2014, the team's color scheme was blue and green and featured a horse as the logo.

The Knights played in Fort Mill from 1989 to 2013 before returning to Uptown Charlotte for the 2014 season after a major effort to bring the team back to the city. Charlotte had previously hosted the team from 1976 to 1988.

Fans will be able to see the Knights in their uniforms on March 31, 2023 for the 2023 season's opening game against the Memphis Redbirds.

Merchandise with new Knights gear is available on the team's website.

